Chamber of Commerce weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cool and pleasant start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures, and lower humidity. This pattern will stay in place for the next several days. Conditions will begin to warm by next week, with slightly higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great !, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly clear & comfy, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
