Chamber of Commerce weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cool and pleasant start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures, and lower humidity. This pattern will stay in place for the next several days. Conditions will begin to warm by next week, with slightly higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great !, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & comfy, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

