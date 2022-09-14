‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ kicks off September 18

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time for some raffles, food, and cotton candy.

The ‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ is kicking off this weekend. On Sunday, September 18th from noon to 4pm, people can join in the festivities. South Wallace, Conery Schmidt, and Mae Schwab are all event organizers and UVA students.

“It’ll be happening on Madison Bowl right near UVA grounds,” Wallace said.

The event is being hosted by ‘Greek4Good’, an organization of UVA students, that says it is working to make a better Charlottesville.

“We’ll have carnival booths set up, we’ll have a band, food trucks, all of that,” Schmidt said.

“What better way to unite kids than a carnival?” Schwab said.

Beneficiaries include the City of Promise, Crozet Speech and Learning Center, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.

More information on the event can be found on their event page.

