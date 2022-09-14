Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ kicks off September 18

Kids in bouncy house (file)
Kids in bouncy house (file)(KFYR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time for some raffles, food, and cotton candy.

The ‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ is kicking off this weekend. On Sunday, September 18th from noon to 4pm, people can join in the festivities. South Wallace, Conery Schmidt, and Mae Schwab are all event organizers and UVA students.

“It’ll be happening on Madison Bowl right near UVA grounds,” Wallace said.

The event is being hosted by ‘Greek4Good’, an organization of UVA students, that says it is working to make a better Charlottesville.

“We’ll have carnival booths set up, we’ll have a band, food trucks, all of that,” Schmidt said.

“What better way to unite kids than a carnival?” Schwab said.

Beneficiaries include the City of Promise, Crozet Speech and Learning Center, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.

More information on the event can be found on their event page.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze
Nelson Co. family-owned maze getting ready to open for the fall
(FILE)
Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21
CPD (FILE)
CPD investigating possible shooting around DTM
Mark Wamhoff
Covenant’s Mark Wamhoff named Falcon Club Player of the Week