You gotta love it !

Sunny with lower humidity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the north. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and seasonal temperatures the next several days. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Conditions will begin to warm next eek with slightly higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Sunny & nice, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s
