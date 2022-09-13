You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in from the north. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and seasonal temperatures the next several days. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Conditions will begin to warm next eek with slightly higher humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Sunny & nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

