Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
Orange County beat Charlottesville 38-0
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation slows for 2nd straight month to still-high 8.3% over previous year
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.
NASA to crash spacecraft into an asteroid