WillowTree hires its first chief diversity officer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A tech company in Albemarle County is bringing on board its first chief diversity officer.

WillowTree says it already has inclusion programs, but wanted to take the next step.

“The decision to hire me was one of professionalization and expansion of what they’re already committed to and engaged in,” Chief Diversity Officer Kelli Palmer said. “I’m excited to be able to do work that spans from the outward facing part of the business into the inward facing and operations day to day.”

Palmer says she wants to address the business from all aspects.

“So not just hiring, which is very important, but also how we engage with our clients. The kind of work that we do at WillowTree has a history of being in the leading space around accessibility of technology,” she said.

Palmer also wants to see growth.

“I can demonstrate through my leadership but also through creating avenues of access for others. That difference adds value and creates a better workplace. And community overall,” she said. “We started not to many years ago with just a handful of folks we’re now at thousands of people around the world and We’re really excited to continue growing.”

