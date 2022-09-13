Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

WillowTree hires its first chief diversity officer

WillowTree
WillowTree(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A tech company in Albemarle County is bringing on board its first chief diversity officer.

WillowTree says it already has inclusion programs, but wanted to take the next step.

“The decision to hire me was one of professionalization and expansion of what they’re already committed to and engaged in,” Chief Diversity Officer Kelli Palmer said. “I’m excited to be able to do work that spans from the outward facing part of the business into the inward facing and operations day to day.”

Palmer says she wants to address the business from all aspects.

“So not just hiring, which is very important, but also how we engage with our clients. The kind of work that we do at WillowTree has a history of being in the leading space around accessibility of technology,” she said.

Palmer also wants to see growth.

“I can demonstrate through my leadership but also through creating avenues of access for others. That difference adds value and creates a better workplace. And community overall,” she said. “We started not to many years ago with just a handful of folks we’re now at thousands of people around the world and We’re really excited to continue growing.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
Orange County beat Charlottesville 38-0
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9

Latest News

Bivalent booster
When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster
Random Row Brewing Co.
Random Row Brewing hosting bingo fundraising event for Charlie Xavier
(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools.
Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools