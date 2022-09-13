When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have managed to avoid the virus, it’s time for the new booster.

“The ideal waiting period is two months or after when you’ve gotten a booster. For most people who’ve gotten a booster, they’re several months past that already so most people can go ahead and just get their booster now,” said Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health.

If you’ve recently had COVID however, the answer is a little different.

“I actually had COVID at the end of August, so I’ll just talk about my case,” Dr. Bell said. “I’m going to delay by about two to three months or so, in between there to get vaccinated, so we’re looking at maybe late October, early November for me to get the vaccine. and then I’m set up well going into the winter.”

Dr. Bell says the ideal time to get vaccinated after recently having COVID is within a window of time.

“The earliest part of that window is after you recover from your acute symptoms or if you don’t have symptoms, when you’ve cleared isolation requirements for the test, that’s the earliest you’d want to get it, and then at the latest it would be the three month mark. Three months is kind of that time period where your immunity starts to go,” Dr. Bell said.

Since the bivalent booster became available, the Blue Ridge Health District says it has given out more than 540 doses of the bivalent booster.

“We expect that number to increase as word gets out that we have both Pfizer and Moderna’s bivalent available, so we’ll start to see even more folks show up at the health department clinics,” said BRHD COVID-19 Vaccine Manager Jen Fleisher. “The interest has been, as we expected, pretty high particularly in this district. So certainly in the Albemarle and Charlottesville area, it’s very high and then a tripling of interest in our localities, which is great.”

COVID-19 bivalent booster appointments can be made through BRHD or through pharmacies.

