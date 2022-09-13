Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Used cars still in high demand

Used cars are still increasing in demand
Used cars are still increasing in demand(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jim Price Auto Group’s Sandy Fewell says that so far this year, August was the best month for used car sales.

“There just aren’t a lot of new cars out there, so therefore the used cars have become far more valuable, especially the later models,” Fewell said

Other dealers say they are in agreement: with new cars unavailable, used cars are filling lots.

“I think a lot of it has to do if you’ve got a late model trade-in, and there’s never been a better time to trade a vehicle because the used car market is just so strong right now,” Fewell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Police: Noose found on Homer statue

Latest News

Emergency Management
Office of Emergency Management encouraging all to register for CodeRED
Photo provided by Liberty Mills Farm
Liberty Mills opens corn maze for the fall
Bivalent booster
When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster
Random Row Brewing Co.
Random Row Brewing hosting bingo fundraising event for Charlie Xavier