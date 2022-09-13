Used cars still in high demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jim Price Auto Group’s Sandy Fewell says that so far this year, August was the best month for used car sales.

“There just aren’t a lot of new cars out there, so therefore the used cars have become far more valuable, especially the later models,” Fewell said

Other dealers say they are in agreement: with new cars unavailable, used cars are filling lots.

“I think a lot of it has to do if you’ve got a late model trade-in, and there’s never been a better time to trade a vehicle because the used car market is just so strong right now,” Fewell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.