Tax rebates going out to some Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Virginians will soon be getting up to $500 back from the commonwealth.

The General Assembly passed a law earlier this year giving taxpayers with a liability a one-time rebate. You can get up to $250 if you filed individually, or up to $500 if you filed jointly.

The state’s tax commissioner says the rebates will start being issued Monday, September 19, for all returns filed by September 5.

The plan is to issue 250,000 refunds daily.

Also starting next week, you will also be able to check if you qualify for a rebate on the Virginia Department of Tax’s website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.