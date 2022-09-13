Random Row Brewing hosting bingo fundraising event for Charlie Xavier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is continuing their support for Charlie Xavier, who had a severe burn accident in September of 2021.

Multiple breweries in and around Charlottesville are coming together for a special bingo event.

The event, called “Dab for Charlie!” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Random Row Brewing.

“It feels good to be able to provide something that the community is asking for, to help out the Xavier family, and this one especially hits home since we have all the breweries in town coming together to help one of our own,” said Kerry Rock with Do Good Cville.

The proceeds will go directly to Charlie and to help with help with hospital bills and medical equipment.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

