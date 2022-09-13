Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers and storms have moved east. As the cold front continues east, high pressure is building in from the west. Morning fog will give way to clearing skies, seasonal temperatures, and lower humidity today. This pleasant stretch of weather will stick around for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing skies, lower humidity, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

