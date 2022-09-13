Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity

Prolonged stretch of dry weather
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers and storms have moved east. As the cold front continues east, high pressure is building in from the west. Morning fog will give way to clearing skies, seasonal temperatures, and lower humidity today. This pleasant stretch of weather will stick around for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing skies, lower humidity, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
Orange County beat Charlottesville 38-0
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Less Humid and Pleasant Days Ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
Eye to the sky