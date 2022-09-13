Office of Emergency Management encouraging all to register for CodeRED

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Emergency Management is reminding people about the importance of being prepared and ready in case disaster strikes.

It recommends you build a kit to help get you through the first 72 hours of a disaster. Some items can include batteries, an emergency radio, water, and food.

The Office of Emergency Management also recommends registering for the CodeRED community alert system.

“That is our local notification process where we can give you specific information that’s happening here locally and what to do about that,” John Oprandy said.

Click here to register for CodeRED.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.