Liberty Mills opens corn maze for the fall

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Liberty Mills Farm in Orange County is welcoming the fall by challenging you to find your way out of its corn maze.

The farm recently opened its maze to the public.

“This year we wanted to do literature. So, The Places You’ll Go from Dr. Seuss, so we have Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Charlotte’s Web, Peter Pan, and several other books out there,” co-owner Kent Woods said.

Liberty Mills says its maze is the largest east of the Mississippi and brings in people of all ages.

“It’s very presentable, and people will be just excited when they get here to go to the corn maze,” employee Riley Twyman said.

The farm designs and comes up with new themes every year.

“I was a mechanical engineer for 25 years, so I will sketch up a picture,” Woods said.

The corn maze is open until November 13.

