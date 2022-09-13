Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Cool Nights and Pleasantly Warm Days - Fine September Weather

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful September weather will headline the forecast for an extended stretch of days into the weekend. Cool nights and pleasantly warm days, the rest of this week. A large area of high pressure will keep us dry into next week. Temperatures will warm more and humidity rise, as we move into Sunday and early next week. Enjoy this nice stretch of weather.

Tonight: Clear and very cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: sun and clouds, warm, more humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs upper 80s.

