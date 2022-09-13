Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools

By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Monday evening, leaders in Augusta County met at Riverheads High School to break ground on the site’s new middle school wing.

The school is one of two new middle schools in the county to address the needs of hundreds of students. Buffalo Gap will have a groundbreaking for its middle school Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

Hundreds of kids from all over the county currently attend Beverley Manor for middle school and county leaders say transportation is a big issue.

“The students out in Beverly Manor have the shortest instructional time than any of our other students because of transportation. This is going to take that problem away and it is going to get our students to where all of our middle school students will be operating with equal time and instruction,” David Shiflett, school board chairman from the Middle River District explained.

“Students are having to ride from way down the road, all the way to Beverley Manor then to the other end of the county,” Donna Wells, the vice chair of the school board from the Beverley Manor District, explained. “I have been in Beverly Manor a number of times. They handle it well but there is a definite split. They are either Riverheads or Buffalo Gap.”

District leaders say they are excited to finally break ground, as there have been a few setbacks.

“The supply chain issues and increase in costs were concerns that we had,” John Ward of the Riverheads District explained.

Officials say the total project costs are around $68 million for both schools.

The schools are expected to be complete by summer 2024. You can read more about the road to the new buildings by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
Orange County beat Charlottesville 38-0
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9

Latest News

Bruce Dellinger and his service dog, Whit.
Working together to make a more mobile friendly life for people and their service dogs
Rental help.
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer” appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court...
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ appears in court
80 new employees at Aerofarms
Aerofarms opens in Danville bringing over 150 new jobs