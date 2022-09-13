Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Monday evening, leaders in Augusta County met at Riverheads High School to break ground on the site’s new middle school wing.

The school is one of two new middle schools in the county to address the needs of hundreds of students. Buffalo Gap will have a groundbreaking for its middle school Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

Hundreds of kids from all over the county currently attend Beverley Manor for middle school and county leaders say transportation is a big issue.

“The students out in Beverly Manor have the shortest instructional time than any of our other students because of transportation. This is going to take that problem away and it is going to get our students to where all of our middle school students will be operating with equal time and instruction,” David Shiflett, school board chairman from the Middle River District explained.

“Students are having to ride from way down the road, all the way to Beverley Manor then to the other end of the county,” Donna Wells, the vice chair of the school board from the Beverley Manor District, explained. “I have been in Beverly Manor a number of times. They handle it well but there is a definite split. They are either Riverheads or Buffalo Gap.”

District leaders say they are excited to finally break ground, as there have been a few setbacks.

“The supply chain issues and increase in costs were concerns that we had,” John Ward of the Riverheads District explained.

Officials say the total project costs are around $68 million for both schools.

The schools are expected to be complete by summer 2024. You can read more about the road to the new buildings by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.