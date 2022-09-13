Augusta County housing woes latest: non-congregate housing coming to an end

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - One funding stream for housing aid is coming to an end, and many people will be making arrangements, so they don’t end up without a roof over their head.

The change could come for many as soon as next week. Valley Mission, WARM and Valley Community Services Board, along with other organizations, all work together to help people in need.

“That is where the Valley homeless connection partners are all working really hard to make sure individuals don‘t return to unsheltered status, but some of them might,” said Lydia Campbell with the Valley Community Services Board.

Non-congregate shelter funds are set to expire within the month. The COVID-era funding allowed unhoused people to live in motels or hotels, since congregate housing settings became dangerous because of the virus.

This source of money isn’t their only stream, but it is a large one. They still have other funds for rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention.

“We certainly wouldn’t have anyone returning to unsheltered if we had units to spend our money in,” Campbell said.

Campbell said non-congregate shelter funds going away is just one part of a larger puzzle. There’s simply not enough housing for everyone in the area, she said.

“One of the things that have been really frustrating in the last couple of years is having more permanent housing funding assistance that we’ve had in our community than ever before and we cannot spend it fast enough,” Campbell said.

Even when a unit is available, it’s often too pricy.

“The disparity between higher-end units and affordable units is growing and growing,” Campbell said.

Because of that lack of housing, there is a waitlist for rapid rehousing.

“We can’t move fast enough,” Campbell said. “We don’t have enough units.”

Campbell said they know of 18 to 20 people living unsheltered in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro area. There are about 40 people living in their non-congregate housing, which closes Monday, Sept. 19.

“That is not indicative of the calls for service that we get through coordinated entry,” she said.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Valley Community Services Board had gotten 21 calls to their helpline.

“I think we really realized how messed up our system was with the eviction moratorium because that disrupted the natural flow of available units. We never in a million years should have been building the backs of our housing stock flow on the evictions of other people,” Campbell said.

The solutions in place, she said, are for individuals -- not systemic change.

“This cannot be the solution, to help one person at a time and then it just keeps happening. There’s got to be something else wrong,” Campbell said.

On Monday, when the shelter closes, around 40 people will need a new place to stay.

“We’re going to do the best that we can. There are some that will very likely go to permanent housing – that’s the goal,” Campbell said.

She said they’re working with Valley Mission to find out who can stay there.

Even with changes in funding, there’s still help in the Augusta County area.

For anyone in need of housing, to get help from the Valley Community Services Board, call their hotline at 540-213-7347. They will ask for basic demographics and information about their situation.

If you visit their website, scroll to the picture of the house, and that will also provide a link to housing assistance.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.