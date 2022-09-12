Advertise With Us
Valley accounting organization hosting student event to help build employment pipeline

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - According to a recent report from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, student enrollment in the accounting field is down four percent.

Although that number may be small, a CPA organization here in the Valley says the pool for future accountants locally is also dwindling.

In hopes to boost numbers, the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Virginia Society of CPA’s will be hosting ‘Student Accounting Night’ at Laurel Ridge Community College.

Juniors and seniors in high school and college students will be able to hear from current professionals, as well as potential employers in government, industry, the financial services industry, and public accounting.

“There’s a high demand for accountants right now. There’s a lot of flexibility in the types of jobs that you can do so we want to introduce them to that, that it’s just not all taxes or auditing or sitting at a desk all day,” Shenandoah Valley Chapter President Cindy Vance said.

The event is on September 22nd at 6 p.m. and registration is available until September 16th. You can find out more here.

