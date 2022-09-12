CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a foggy and humid start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a cold front is heading east. Showers and storms can be expected later today into tonight. Some storms may be capable of causing gusty wind and small hail. Behind the front, humidity levels will decrease, resulting in a prolonged stretch of nice conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, fog, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

