Showers and storms
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a foggy and humid start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a cold front is heading east. Showers and storms can be expected later today into tonight. Some storms may be capable of causing gusty wind and small hail. Behind the front, humidity levels will decrease, resulting in a prolonged stretch of nice conditions. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, fog, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.