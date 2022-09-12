Advertise With Us
Senator weights in on when Charlottesville area may see impacts from USPS Reform Act

(FILE)
(FILE)(Live 5)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in the Charlottesville area are again reporting mail delivery issues.

The USPS Reform Act passed into law earlier this year and is supposed to help address some of the problems the post office has faced.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says the pressure on the post office to hire and maintain staff needs to stay.

“The Charlottesville area is a particular challenge because of workforce needs and vacancies and, you know, we’ve provided the resources through the Postal Service Reform Act that should enable the post office to be able to do that hiring and we just have to keep the pressure on so that happens,” Sen. Kaine said.

In a statement, the USPS says:

“Mail delivery in Charlottesville is normal for most customers. We have plans to cover routes when staffing challenges arise. Still, there have been instances recently where delivery of letter mail was sporadic on some routes. We thank customers for their understanding and continued support.

The Postal Service has increased its staff in Charlottesville since the beginning of the year, and we are continually hiring in Charlottesville and throughout the area for full- and part-time positions with competitive pay, great benefits, on-the-job training and advancement opportunities. Candidates can search positions and apply online at www.usps.com/careers.”

