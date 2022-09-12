Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

All squad members are on suspension
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues.

Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds.

WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire and Rescue office.

Court records show they seized one box of paperwork. But officials did not specify exactly what paperwork was taken.

Officials have not filed any charges.

The volunteer squad was suspended at the start of the investigation, Hollins Station 5 is currently staffed by Roanoke County career staff.

