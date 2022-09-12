Advertise With Us
Man faces federal drug charges in fentanyl death of 3-year-old girl; murder charge dismissed

Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl...
Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – An Indiana man is now facing federal drug charges in the death of a 3-year-old, though murder charges have been dismissed.

Arcinial Watt was facing a local murder charge in the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Officials said the girl got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in and died in October.

Watt’s local murder charge was dismissed, but he is now facing federal drug charges. Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Watt has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. A trial date has been set for Nov. 7.

Four others have been charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

