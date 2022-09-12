Less Humid and Pleasant Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant stretch of days ahead! Early tonight, still a few showers or isolated storm. Most of the storms and downpours occurred Monday afternoon. A cold front will push east of the region early Tuesday. In the wake of this front, a push of drier and less humid air, as high pressure builds toward the Mid-Atlantic. Sunshine, low humidity, highs in the 70s and low 80s and morning lows in the 50s for several days this week. Beautiful September weather!

Tonight: Early scattered showers or storm. Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny, less humid. Highs around 80. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Low: upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs mid 80s.

