JABA holding virtual fundraiser to raise awareness

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The aging process comes with a lot of questions for yourself and loved ones.

The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) is holding a virtual fundraiser from now until September 18.

JABA helps individuals with the aging process. It is using social media posts to help answer questions and concerns for everyone, including caregivers.

“People are in all kinds of different situations, and we get requests from people of all ages,” JABA Publicist David McNair said.

ACPS providing training to help support mental health
