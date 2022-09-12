Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend.

Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17.

“First, you know, it’s diverting waste from getting landfilled which has a positive outcome,” Phillip McKalips with RSWA said. “It’s also to try and put these materials in a place where those rare and potentially more toxic type materials can get recovered and reused or disposed of properly.”

The electronic waste collection event is only for people who live in Charlottesville or Albemarle County.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

ACPS providing training to help support mental health
ACPS providing training to help support mental health
JABA (FILE)
JABA holding virtual fundraiser to raise awareness
Photographer Jim Carpenter and one of his photos of the queen
Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen
(FILE)
Senator weights in on when Charlottesville area may see impacts from USPS Reform Act