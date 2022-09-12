Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend.

Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17.

“First, you know, it’s diverting waste from getting landfilled which has a positive outcome,” Phillip McKalips with RSWA said. “It’s also to try and put these materials in a place where those rare and potentially more toxic type materials can get recovered and reused or disposed of properly.”

The electronic waste collection event is only for people who live in Charlottesville or Albemarle County.

