Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to head east. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will begin to develop later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms may be capable of causing gusty wind, a heavy downpour, and even small hail. Behind the front, look for seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, few showers & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Lo: low 60s

