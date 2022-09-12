Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Showers & storms
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to head east. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will begin to develop later this afternoon into tonight. Some storms may be capable of causing gusty wind, a heavy downpour, and even small hail. Behind the front, look for seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, few showers & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Lo: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM