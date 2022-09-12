Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.

The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was driving on I-75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, according to the report. WVLT reports the right lane was closed for a few hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

Montgomery said he suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, he said.

Montgomery released a statement addressing the accident:

Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries.

Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US takes aim at some Trump offshore safety rule rollbacks
ACPS providing training to help support mental health
ACPS providing training to help support mental health
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US
Rivanna Waste Authority holding electronic waste collection event this weekend, September 17th
Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17