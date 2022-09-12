Committee reviewing name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meriwether Lewis Elementary School is the next Albemarle County school to get its name reviewed.

A committee will review the name and make a recommendation on whether to keep it or change it.

MLES was named after Meriwether Lewis, who was born in Albemarle Co., and is best known for his role as the leader of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

This is the eighth school in the division to have its name review.

Information on the naming review policy, process, and all of the current and completed reviews can be found on the division’s School Naming Review website.

