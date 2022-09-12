Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Charlottesville man is reflecting on the moments he shared with her, and how it impacted his hometown.

Photographer Jim Carpenter had a front row seat when the queen made her first visit to Charlottesville in 1976.

“Your adrenaline never stopped,” the award-winning photographer said. “It was so such an exciting time.”

Carpenter worked at the Daily Progress from right out of high school until he retired. He says one of the most monumental moments of his career happened just eight years in.

“I was 25 years old, I was just looking forward to seeing or meeting her,” Carpenter said.

Her, being Queen Elizabeth, when the young photojournalist was assigned to be in the royal entourage when she visited the city.

“We went with a motorcade and such,” Carpenter recalled. “Then, it ends up we stopped off at up the Rotunda, and it was like a maze going up from the Rotunda from like Campbell Hall back towards the Rotunda. But there were tens and tens of thousands of people out there.”

Somewhere in that mix, Carpenter got lost. He says it was protocol to stay in front of the queen at all times, but he found himself trailing behind, trying to capture elements of the scene surrounding him.

“I turned around, I saw her, she saw me. She just turned her head, looked at me, and gave me the smile, the royal smile, the smile that was forgiving, that I was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

A mistake that put Carpenter in the right place at the right time.

“We never lost that smile,” he said. “It’s tangible memory in our heart, and you can look at that picture and it falls right there where it needs to be. One of those images that you will remember for the rest of your life.”

He says he knew it was a great picture when photographers he admired were asking to use it. He says the photo lab of the Daily Progress was used by various media outlets that day, since it was such a special moment for the commonwealth.

Carpenter also made sure to capture the queen’s impact on Charlottesville that day.

“I remember going into people’s homes and actually photographing at 5:30 in the morning these little kids just looking up at the TV like that. Looking at, they wanted that royal dream,” he said. “People will come in from all over, just look at this one moment in time. And I was so fortunate to freeze those moments in time.”

Carpenter covered multiple presidents throughout his career, but he says the queen is such a unique figure. Her story and the moment they shared together, just stands out.

