Charlottesville Insider opens office on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first private-public visitor center is up and running on the Downtown Mall.

Tourism is a major economic driver for the Charlottesville area. Now, Charlottesville Insider hopes to showcase all that the city has to offer.

“We realized very quickly how important it was for a restaurant to have tourists coming,” Travis Wilburn, a managing partner, said. “To help point people to the right restaurants that are great coffee shops and everything else that makes this area unique and boutique.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.