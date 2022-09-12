Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Botetourt Family YMCA opens Early Learning Center

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Families now have more child care options for preschool age kids.

The YMCA Early Learning Center will be welcoming students Monday at the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville.

The program will accept sixteen kids ages three through five.

It’s a curriculum based program so children will be learning everything they need to know including colors, letters and shapes, plus take advantage of all the amenities the YMCA has to offer including lots of time to play on the huge playground and swim in the pool.

“Child care is a huge need in our community and I think when a lot of people think about the Y, they often think of the gym first, and our goal is to really strive and meet the needs of the community and child care is definitely one of those, so that’s also why we’re really excited to be able to provide this,” said Kambria Petro, the Youth and Family Director at the Botetourt Family YMCA.

There is financial assistance available.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

Valley accounting organization hosting student event to help build employment pipeline
Local 9/11 events
Community events pay tribute to 9/11
Farmers market in Fluvanna County
Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more
Eastwood Farm and Winery
‘Santa in September’ event to benefit nonprofit and families impacted by childhood illness