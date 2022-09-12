ACPS providing training to help support mental health

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it is putting an emphasis on the mental health of its students.

ACPS is putting its school and social and emotional learning counselors, school social workers, and administrators through ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training).

The goal of this training is to give staff the tools to get students the help they need.

“I would say coming out of COVID the need for an ASIST training, or any type of suicide prevention, has greatly increased,” Rebecca Carss, mental health professional at Walton Middle School, said. “That’s not just for Albemarle County. I would say nationwide there’s a crisis.”

Two days of training teaches skills such as active listening: “Being an active listener and allowing them to tell their story and trying to keep as much judgment out of it as possible,” Carss said.

As well as destigmatizing mental health.

“We sat all around and discussed what each individual person had experienced, and I thought that was really important to help destigmatize suicide,” Carss said.

“When we talk about individuals who have died by cancer, we don’t say people committed cancer, and so same thing with suicide, it’s really bringing awareness to mental health, in general,” Mental Health & Wellness Coordinator Miles Nelson said.

Staff who take part in the training can also connect students to resources such as the new national 988 hotline or Region Ten.

“Suicide is much more common than we make it out to be as a whole society in America, and so it’s something that we have to confront head on in order to help those who may be experiencing those thoughts of suicide,” WMS Principal Josh Walton said.

ASIST will happen every year to make sure staff are up to date on the best ways to help students.

