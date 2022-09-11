Warm, Humid Monday - Afternoon Scattered Storms. Isolated Severe Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers overnight, along with areas of fog. Monday, warm and humid with mainly scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Isolated severe storm risk by afternoon. The main threat damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. While not zero, but very low, an isolated tornado. Showers and storms are in advance of a cold front. This front will clear the region by early Tuesday morning, making way for a less humid air mass. A pleasant stretch of days for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Mostyl cloudy, few showers. Areas of fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Mainly PM scattered storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. Highs around 80. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: low 80s. Low: upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Low: low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.

