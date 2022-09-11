UVa football stumbles at Illinois 24-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia kicked an early field goal but Illinois scored 24 unanswered points in a disappointing loss in Champaign, IL. The Cavaliers’ offense struggled with just 222 total yards and going 1-for-16 on third downs.

Brennan Armstrong threw for just 180 yards and had two interceptions. His streak of throwing at least one touchdown pass in 18 straight games was snapped. Virginia rushed for just 42 yards. The UVa defense forced four turnovers but only converted them into three points.

UVa coach Tony Elliott after the game said, “They did a good job, once they saw where the offense was struggling, of adjusting and doing some more variations. Dropping coverage, when we were anticipating man in some of those situations and trying to run some pick and some cross routes to try and spring some guys. The thing that’s disappointing is, they’re telling you, ‘Line up. Come beat us.” Right? And that was the mindset with these guys and to win, I mean that’s going to have to be what you do, especially if you want to play late into the season. That’s how it’s going to be.”

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia falls to 1-1 on the season and plays host to Old Dominion next week.

