Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Strength in Peers hosts community resource fair in Harrisonburg

“I think it’s important to be able to bring everybody together to show the community that they...
“I think it’s important to be able to bring everybody together to show the community that they are not alone and we are here to help,” Lindsey Eye, outreach manager for Strength in Peers said.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, community organizations came together for a resource fair at the Rockingham County Administration building.

The fair provided resources to those who are experiencing homelessness, have low to no income, or anyone in the area that is struggling and needs extra help.

“I think it’s important to be able to bring everybody together to show the community that they are not alone, and we are here to help,” Lindsey Eye, outreach manager for Strength in Peers said.

Strength in Peers and Open Doors partnered to put the fair together.

There were free haircuts, massages, COVID testing, and vaccinations along with food for those who came out.

Booths were lined up around the parking lot to provide help and information to those who stopped by. They ranged from housing to getting a job, to health benefits.

“We’ve had over 30 organizations and businesses come out today with information about the services they have available with things they are doing right here and now to help people,” Nicky Fadley, founder and executive director of Strength in Peers said.

This is the first resource fair Strength in Peers has put on, but they hope to do it again in the future.

“After seeing this great turnout and seeing how everybody’s come out to support our community, I say that this is probably definitely gonna be an annual event for us,” Eye said.

Strength in Peers has outreach and education programs for mental health and substance use to reduce the stigma and access services that are available.

A list of vendors at Saturday’s resource fair includes:

  • BrightView
  • Bridging Health Clinic
  • HCHC
  • Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board
  • Central Shenandoah Health District
  • Sentara Diabetes Education
  • Strength in Peers
  • Valley Associates for Independent Living
  • Futuro Latino
  • Kingsway Ministries and Prison Outreach
  • Vertical Connections Ministry
  • Open Doors
  • Salvation Army
  • Crossroads Cafe & Catering
  • Omar’s barbershop
  • Cedar Stone School of Massage

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
Green Dogs Unleashed
Green Dogs Unleashed hosts K9 Toss and Fetch Competition
The stair climb honors 343 New York firefighters who died that day saving those who were...
Hundreds climb City Stadium stairs in remembrance of 9/11
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome...
Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg