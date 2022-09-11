Advertise With Us
Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome...
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday morning at Hillandale Park.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday morning at Hillandale Park.

Saturday’s event was filled with games, face painting, and community organizations that support those with down syndrome.

“Step Up for Down Syndrome is all about community awareness and raising support for our association that supports individuals with Down Syndrome and their caregivers,” Jennifer Case, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond said.

There was a 1k advocacy walk that participants came together for. They walked through the park and were given commemorative medals to remember the day.

“An opportunity for the community to come alongside individuals with down syndrome and say you are valued, you belong here, we are happy to have you as a part of our community,” Case said.

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond does individual support, one-on-one phone calls, information and referral services, along with family support so everyone can be together and have opportunities for social interaction.

“Both education for individuals with Down Syndrome on different things like reading and learning math skills and fine motor, as well as education events for families themselves to learn more about either resources in the community or about how to help the individual with Down Syndrome in their life,” Case said.

Case said the Step Up for Down Syndrome event is about bringing the community together to support those with Down Syndrome.

