Soggy and humid

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella today. We’ll see periods of rain, fog, and cooler than normal temperatures today. Our work and school week will get off to a foggy start Monday. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to scattered showers and a storm later Monday. Once the cold front advances through our region, skies will clear Tuesday, and temperatures will warm. Look for an extended stretch of pleasant conditions for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, occasional periods of rain, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60

