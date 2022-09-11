Advertise With Us
‘Santa in September’ event to benefit nonprofit and families impacted by childhood illness

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery in Albemarle County is asking people to save the date next weekend for an event to help support families living with childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The winery will host Santa in September from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The event will be filled with yard games, craft tables, and photos with special guests.

“Santa agreed to fly down at the end of summer, and going into fall is heading into the busy season. So we’re happy that I need some time for us,” Maggie Chao with Eastwood said.

Proceeds from the event will go to help Mason’s Toy Box, a nonprofit made in honor of Mason Clark Thomas.

“They’re a nonprofit that works to support children who are suffering from either terminal illness or injury, but also to support their families,” Chao said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

