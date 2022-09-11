Advertise With Us
One person displaced after Lynchburg fire early Sunday morning

Photo credits: Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A homeowner is left displaced after an early morning fire in Lynchburg along Chadwick Drive.

The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company says were alerted at around 2 a.m. and that all residents were out of the building. An active fire was confirmed through the roof.

Flames were also visible through the front door.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

