Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Green Dogs Unleashed host K9 Toss and Fetch Competition

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Green Dogs Unleashed hosted the Annual World Toss and Fetch K9 Competition in Troy, Virginia.
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, Green Dogs Unleashed hosted the Annual Worldwide Toss and Fetch K9 Competition in Troy, Virginia.

4000 qualified teams from 13 different countries all competed on the same day.

Green Dogs has a special team, being one of the only Central Virginia teams that has deaf dogs making up the majority of the team.

K9 Toss and Fetch is a great way to build a relationship with your dog. It’s a great beginner, entry level to the world of dog sports, said Erika Proctor with Green Dogs Unleashed. “We welcome all but we also embrace the different.”

The winners are awarded medals, and Bold Rock, a sponsor for the event, will also provide refreshments for the winning dog handler.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
From kids to professionals, over 100 people signed up for the Cavalier MTB Classic.
UVA Cycling Club hosts the Cavalier MTB Classic
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life