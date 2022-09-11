Green Dogs Unleashed host K9 Toss and Fetch Competition

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, Green Dogs Unleashed hosted the Annual Worldwide Toss and Fetch K9 Competition in Troy, Virginia.

4000 qualified teams from 13 different countries all competed on the same day.

Green Dogs has a special team, being one of the only Central Virginia teams that has deaf dogs making up the majority of the team.

K9 Toss and Fetch is a great way to build a relationship with your dog. It’s a great beginner, entry level to the world of dog sports, said Erika Proctor with Green Dogs Unleashed. “We welcome all but we also embrace the different.”

The winners are awarded medals, and Bold Rock, a sponsor for the event, will also provide refreshments for the winning dog handler.

