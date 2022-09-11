Advertise With Us
Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community.

The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week.

“The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get fresh produce, and so the mission was to bring local farmers, our own grown fresh. And we then attracted other artisans,” Scott Murdock said.

You can find the market in front of Fluvanna hardware every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

