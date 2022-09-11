Advertise With Us
ACFR and CFD hold annual Sept. 11th stair climb

Firefighters taking part in an annual stair climb to honor those impacted by the Sept. 11th...
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department are coming together to honor victims of September 11th.

Firefighters took part in an annual stair climb Sunday. The event began at 8:46 a.m., exactly the same time when the north tower of the World Trade Center was hit 21 years ago in New York City.

“It’s a good way to pay tribute to the 343 firefighters who started climbing the World Trade Center that day and didn’t finish it. We can symbolically complete it for them,” ACFR Battalion Chief Meade Whitaker said.

Suzanna Herndon with ACFR says they’re also honoring all of the people who have long-lasting chronic illnesses from the terror attack and the family members in the military that went to war in its aftermath.

“You’re awestruck at the first tower, thinking about how many people are injured, trapped, or passed away. And then when the second tower got hit, and all the things started to happen after that,” Herndon said. “It was very scary.”

CFD Captain Jess Robzinka brought his son, Hudson, for the first time to this annual event. The captain says he hopes to teach his child the importance of honoring those who gave their lives on 9-11.

“It’ll eventually come along. He won’t get that right away, but eventually he will,” Robzinka said.

