UVA Cycling Club hosts the Cavalier MTB Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From kids to professionals, over 100 people signed up for the Cavalier MTB Classic.

There are two mountain bike races, the downduro and cross country races, as well as a short track.

The UVA Cycling Club provides attendees with access to various bikes and resources to race.

The money we raise goes to team equipment, so members of the club have access to mountain bikes and other equipment that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to. It’s a good accessibility opportunity for students,” said Brian Quillian with the UVA cycling club.

The bike riding event is held at O Hill on UVA Grounds, and runs from Sept. 10-11.

The event helps raise money for the club.

