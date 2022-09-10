Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Understanding potholes and how VDOT is working to fix them on Virginia roads year-round

By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Potholes can sure do some damage and as we near closer to fall and winter, they become more of a problem with the changing weather.

Potholes are created when moisture or water seeps into the pavement freezes, expands then thaws and that area of the street cannot hold up the weight of the vehicles passing by.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation say they have crews working year-round to repair potholes.

“Sometimes it is our crews or if it is something on the interstate, it would be one of our contractors that handles that,” Ken Slack with VDOT explained. “If we know that we have a few roads that are in a similar area we might try to schedule them to be done the same day. For the most part, we get out there sometimes the same day but certainly that same week.”

Steven Faught is the owner of Shenandoah Valley Automotive Service Center. He said the damages to vehicles from hitting potholes can vary.

“It can go from a simple alignment that is inexpensive up to suspension replacement which can get pretty costly depending on what it is,” Faught explained. “If you notice your car pulling one way or the other or it develops a vibration that it didn’t have, then it is probably a good time to get it checked out.

Slack said it is important for the public to report the potholes they see and you can do that by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) to get them checked out.

