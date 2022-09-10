Tracking Rounds of Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a couple of weather makers ahead. The first one arrives later today into Sunday. Rain showers develop south to north later this afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain overnight into early Sunday morning.

Isolated flooding possible, especially over and near the Blue Ridge Mountains. The most widespread and heaviest rain will fall overnight and exit Sunday morning.

A lingering, passing shower around during the day on Sunday.

Tracking the progress of a late summer cold front due in Monday afternoon from the west. New showers and thunderstorms will be likely.

Behind the cold front, it will turn drier and comfortable. Cooler overnights with increasing ragweed pollen.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A shower chance from south to north later this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday night: Rainy. Some rain will be heavy at times overnight. Lows in the 60s. Areas of fog.

Sunday: Clouds and breaks of sun. A scattered shower/downpour around. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and will exit in the evening. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Dry and comfortable in the shade and pleasant overnights. Areas of fog at dawn. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

