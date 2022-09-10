Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come

An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home.
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent.

The Habitat for Humanity project is bringing affordable housing to the families who need it most. It’s leaders say it’s focused on not displacing families. This is why the construction happens in rounds. Once one section is complete, a section of Southwood families can move into the new homes, until the project is complete.

“The folks at Southwood currently all live in mobile homes, and the problem is the homes are in deteriorating condition and the infrastructure is now past its useful life,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Dan Rosensweig said.

He says that the Madrid family is the first to move into one of these new permanent homes.

Madrid family from left to right: Angel, Benjamin, Wendy, Hillary, Norvin
Madrid family from left to right: Angel, Benjamin, Wendy, Hillary, Norvin(WVIR)

Benjamin Madrid, the father of family, said: “We’re excited and have been waiting for this moment for a long time.”

The home built by Habitat will cost 30% or less of Madrid’s income.

“I’m looking forward to making friends with kids in this neighborhood,” Hillary Madrid, the daughter of the family said. With 317 more families moving to Southwood, she’ll have plenty.

Wendy Madrid, the mother of the household, says that she’s happy, grateful to Habitat, that this is a dream come true.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

