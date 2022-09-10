Advertise With Us
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store.

KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53.

According to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets. One of those tickets was a Hot 7s scratchers ticket that returned a top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said she plans to invest the winnings.

