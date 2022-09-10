Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores from Friday night.

Patrick Henry 39, Albemarle 28

William Monroe 27, Broadway 6

Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0

Brookville 61, Fluvanna County 28

Madison County 35, Meridian 14

Louisa County 30, Massaponax 22

Buckingham County 49, William Campbell 28

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

Covenant 58, Kenston Forest 8

Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge 2

Staunton 35, Page County 2

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.