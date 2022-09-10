Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9

Orange County beat Charlottesville 38-0
Orange County beat Charlottesville 38-0(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores from Friday night.

Patrick Henry 39, Albemarle 28

William Monroe 27, Broadway 6

Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0

Brookville 61, Fluvanna County 28

Madison County 35, Meridian 14

Louisa County 30, Massaponax 22

Buckingham County 49, William Campbell 28

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

Covenant 58, Kenston Forest 8

Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge 2

Staunton 35, Page County 2

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
Fluvanna hosts Spotsylvania
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights 9/2

Latest News

Riverheads High School Gladiators
Riverheads High School football team faces opportunity to break state record
Dwayne "Bubba" Wells, Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6
Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6
Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6
Falcon Club Player of the Week 9/6
UVA Basketball Player Sam Brunelle spent part of her Labor Day as a barista at Kindness Café
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play