Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/9
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores from Friday night.
Patrick Henry 39, Albemarle 28
William Monroe 27, Broadway 6
Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Brookville 61, Fluvanna County 28
Madison County 35, Meridian 14
Louisa County 30, Massaponax 22
Buckingham County 49, William Campbell 28
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17
Covenant 58, Kenston Forest 8
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge 2
Staunton 35, Page County 2
