Timing Heaviest and Most Widespread Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant and dry Friday, clouds thicken Saturday with rain showers developing later in the day.

The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall overnight Saturday into early Sunday. A lingering scattered shower/downpour risk during the day Sunday.

Localized flooding is possible Saturday night in areas which receive more than a couple inches of rainfall.

A cold front will arrive Monday afternoon and evening with another good chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm.

Trending drier Tuesday and beyond.

Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny, some fair weather clouds and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Fine for the last Fridays After Five in Charlottesville and for High School Football. Temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s. Partly cloudy.

Saturday: Clouds thicken with mainly later afternoon and especially evening rain showers arriving from the south. Highs lower 70s for the Shenandoah Valley and mid 70s over central Virginia.

Saturday night: Rain, heavy at times. Heaviest over and near the Blue Ridge Mountains. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Early rain. Becoming partly sunny. A scattered shower during the day and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm forming. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday through next Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

