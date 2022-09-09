Morning fog, afternoon sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity today. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking southern moisture, and a cold front to our west. Clouds will move in Saturday, and steady rain is expected late at night and throughout the day Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Morning fog, mostly sunny, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog, Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...LOw: low 60s around 60

Sunday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.