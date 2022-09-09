Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Morning fog, afternoon sunshine

Split decision weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity today. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking southern moisture, and a cold front to our west. Clouds will move in Saturday, and steady rain is expected late at night and throughout the day Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Morning fog, mostly sunny, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog, Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...LOw: low 60s around 60

Sunday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Some Fog Overnight. Nice Friday Ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
High pressure moving in