Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
By Patricia Perry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – Freshman running back Zaidyn Ward made the final touchdown during his high school’s football game before collapsing on the field.

“He went into the huddle with his coach. The coach was telling him to lift his head up, and he was trying to do that. Once he finally lifted his head like that, he fell back and collapsed,” Zaidyn’s mother Cassandra Combs told KCBD.

The 14-year-old’s heart had stopped.

Combs said an athletic trainer shocked his heart to revive him.

“The trainer from Monterey saved him, and if she wouldn’t have been out there, Zaidyn would have been dead,” Combs said.

Zaidyn’s heart actually stopped twice. After he was revived a second time, the teen had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

Combs said doctors ran several tests on her son and ultimately flew him to a children’s hospital in Fort Worth for an angiogram procedure.

“So, it’s not really good news,” Combs said. “So, their best option that they’re saying is to do open heart surgery on him.”

Combs is not sure when doctors will do that surgery.

They expected to leave the hospital on Thursday, but it could be another week or two before they go home.

Zaidyn won’t be playing football for a while, which is a sport he’s always loved.

“Sports are his life, that’s what he likes. But if it comes down to it, your heart, I mean your health, comes first,” Combs said.

Combs is out of work caring for her son while he is getting treatment. She said affording everything can be challenging, so a GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Judge tosses Trump’s Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide, reaching...
Woman trying to retrieve phone goes over 68-foot waterfall, survives