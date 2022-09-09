Former tire factory in Scottsville has potential to become renovated apartment complex

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One company wants to convert a part of a former tire factory in Scottsville to a modern apartment complex. The factory used to be a landmark in the town of Scottsville, but it’s been shut down for 13 years.

Matt Lawless is Scottsville’s town administrator, and he says that although the space has been practically vacant since 2009, it was once an economic engine.

“I often hear people say, ‘Hey, where can I live around Scottsville?’ and there’s nothing new that’s available for rent, so maybe this fills a need,” Lawless said.

The factory was built in 1944, and operated up until 2009 when the recession hit the car industry and more than 100 people in Scottsville lost their jobs.

“The building has declined in value, and it’s not contributing much to the local tax rolls in the economy,” Lawless said. “It was such a source of pride for folks who worked here for 65 years, and the community wants to help guide a reinvestment in it and turn it back into something we can be proud of.”

Lawless says some groups have attempted to repurpose the building in the past.

“The Scottsville community and Virginia Economic Development authorities tried to figure out the best way to reuse it. We didn’t have success recruiting a new industrial company to come here,” he said.

Now, there’s hope once again for the building to find a new purpose. The company Echelon wants to turn it into 200 new apartment units.

“That really could have the potential to revitalize Scottsville in a big way, and upwards of $50 million of investment in this old building,” Lawless said. “This applicant was pretty persuasive in that they can use historic tax credit financing. Keep the building consistent with the look and feel of Scottsville, but create something contemporary on the inside.”

The applicant also offers $200,000 to the town to help build sidewalks from the complex to the downtown area, and it agreed that 20% of the units will be affordable housing. The building will also keep the original steel from 1944.

“We only have the one building like this, so it’s really important that we design it well and get it right. There’s certainly some negotiation to be done, and we want to hear from from neighbors about how to make this design the best possible. We only have the one and we want to get it right,” Lawless said.

The public hearing for this renovation will be on October 3. Lawless says if you have any thoughts about the apartments, you should attend.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.